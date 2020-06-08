Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.50 Million Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,961 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

