Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,257 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of The Western Union worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Western Union by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,175,000 after acquiring an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,680,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 398,294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after acquiring an additional 936,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $134,748,000.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

