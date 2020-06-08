Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Snap-on worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 480.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,573,000 after purchasing an additional 688,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Snap-on by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $152.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

