Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 118,262 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 132.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 242,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

MPW stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

