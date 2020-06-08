Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,920 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Carnival by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3,625.1% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 458,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 48,959 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $21.51 on Monday. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.52.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

