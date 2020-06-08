Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,368 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Textron worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,545,000 after acquiring an additional 251,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,756,000 after acquiring an additional 543,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,784,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,006,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,168,000 after acquiring an additional 183,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $39.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

