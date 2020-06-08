Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,297 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $4,772,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $85.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

