Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 463,291 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 463,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.85 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

