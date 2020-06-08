Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 69,682 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,682 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,165 shares of company stock valued at $406,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.