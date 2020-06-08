Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 95,622 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,622 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $14,591,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,799,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,910,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

