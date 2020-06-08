Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Concho Resources worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Concho Resources by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Concho Resources by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,417,000 after buying an additional 357,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Concho Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Concho Resources by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $145,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NYSE:CXO opened at $70.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.85. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

