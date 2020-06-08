Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,534 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PFG opened at $47.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

