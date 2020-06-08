Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $331.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.46. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.15 and a twelve month high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

