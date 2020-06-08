Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research lowered Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

