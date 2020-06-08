Traceability Chain (TAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $65.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00081102 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00376727 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009810 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000493 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012411 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015381 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,795,287 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

