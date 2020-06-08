TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NYSE:TPH opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.64.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 1,162,244 shares in the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.