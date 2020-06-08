TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $14,177.50 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $14,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Friday, April 3rd, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 250 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $8,547.50.

TNET opened at $60.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.94. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.