U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $104,376.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $104,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,650.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of USPH opened at $86.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $148.48.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.