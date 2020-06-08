UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €28.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.10 ($40.81).

Shares of EPA SGO opened at €31.26 ($36.35) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.86. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

