Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 11,925.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,193,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 47,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $115,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.