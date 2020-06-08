United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of UAL opened at $42.41 on Monday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Continental’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.44 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

