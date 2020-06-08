United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Cut to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.36.

Shares of URI stock opened at $161.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. United Rentals’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

