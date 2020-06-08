Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00014069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, IDAX and IDEX. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.68 or 0.05637507 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Exrates, IDAX, IDEX, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

