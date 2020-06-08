US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,772 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $1,629,548.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 916,723 shares of company stock worth $132,102,704. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $178.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

