US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,000 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Msci by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Msci by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Msci by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Msci by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Msci by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $330.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

