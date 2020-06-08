US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,862 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE opened at $170.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

