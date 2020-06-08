US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 141,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,936,277.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 834,679 shares of company stock valued at $86,599,382. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IFF opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

