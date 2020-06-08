US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.