US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 711.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 837,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 734,498 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 939.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 307,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 278,017 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 275,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,267,000 after acquiring an additional 214,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,814,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $42.91 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

