US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 150.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHT opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

