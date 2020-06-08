US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

IYW opened at $260.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.98. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

