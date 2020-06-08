US Bancorp DE Buys 1,625 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Argo Group worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 421,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 87,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,065 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

