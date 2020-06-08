US Bancorp DE Buys 681 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,001,000 after acquiring an additional 107,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,998,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,410,000 after buying an additional 74,660 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in FMC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,359,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $103.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

