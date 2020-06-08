US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,257,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after acquiring an additional 707,071 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,598,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after acquiring an additional 567,921 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after acquiring an additional 534,431 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.