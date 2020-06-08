US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.