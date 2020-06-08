US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,762,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $70.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $145,064.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.