US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,141 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Barclays by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Barclays by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 348,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Investec cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.