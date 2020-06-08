US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,619,000 after buying an additional 838,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,941,000 after acquiring an additional 233,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,787,000 after acquiring an additional 84,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

