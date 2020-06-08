US Bancorp DE Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $226,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,505 shares of company stock worth $2,413,750. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $117.10 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.79.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

