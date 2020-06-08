US Bancorp DE Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Deluxe by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Deluxe news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.46. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

