US Bancorp DE Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $65.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.