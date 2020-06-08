US Bancorp DE Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,007,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $842,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $123.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.65. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.