US Bancorp DE Has $1.85 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 176.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,600 shares of company stock worth $165,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

