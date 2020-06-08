US Bancorp DE Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,587,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,423,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $1,979,375.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,533,833.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $1,695,858.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,025,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,260 shares of company stock worth $25,718,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.07. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

