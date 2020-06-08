US Bancorp DE Increases Position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.55% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ATAX. ValuEngine lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

ATAX opened at $4.80 on Monday. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 46.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Daffer purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Also, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $89,640. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

