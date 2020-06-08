US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,160,000 after buying an additional 304,818 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.