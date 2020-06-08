US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of ATR opened at $113.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

