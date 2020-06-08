US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

