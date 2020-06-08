US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 78,117 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,562,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,834,000 after purchasing an additional 177,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,175,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 115,730 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,219,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,938,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $46.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLIR. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

