US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $265.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

